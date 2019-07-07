Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Posts double-double in loss
Cheatham finished with 10 points (2-10 FG, 6-8 FT) and 11 rebounds in the Pelicans' 84-79 loss to the Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.
Cheatham came away with a double-double in Saturday's loss. He had an inefficient shooting night, but he hit double-digit points with his eight free throw attempts. He'll likely start the season with the G League, but he has a chance to make a name for himself in Summer League play.
