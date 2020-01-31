Cheatham had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Greensboro.

After spending some time with the parent club, Cheatham was transferred to the BayHawks on Monday, and he didn't miss a beat in his return to the starting lineup in the G League. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old back with the Pelicans at some point if injuries arise.