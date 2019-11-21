Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Racks up 14 boards
Cheatham posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Canton.
Cheatham made his return to the G League on Wednesday, and he is now averaging a double-double over his first four contests with 14.8 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. He'll need to improve his discipline, as his eight turnovers led the team and he also racked up five fouls.
