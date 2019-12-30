Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Recalled by Pelicans
Cheatham was recalled by the Pelicanson Monday.
Cheatham will return to the Pelicans' NBA roster for the first time after returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him nearly a month. He's seen action in two NBA games this season, totaling two points, three rebounds and an assist in 20 total minutes of play.
