Cheatham (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's G League loss to Westchester.

The 24-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 29, and the injury designation could help provide an explanation after he averaged 16.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game over his first nine appearances. The nature of the injury is unclear, but his next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Mad Ants.