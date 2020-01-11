Cheatham had 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Cheatham has had inconsistent output this season, but he picked up his second consecutive double-double Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 15.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.