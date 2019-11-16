Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Records double-double in loss
Cheatham logged 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.
Cheatham recorded his third double-double of the season, as his 6-8 frame has helped him average 16.3 rebounds per game over the first three games of the season. His seven turnovers and four fouls signal room for improvement, but he's shown to be a key contributor for Erie to open the season.
