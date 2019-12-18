Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Returns from injury
Cheatham (undisclosed) posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 20 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Cheatham had been held out of three games for an undisclosed reason, but he returned Saturday with an effective stat line, even though the Bayhawks were unable to record the win. Over 10 appearances this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 16.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, and he should see his usage increase once again as he becomes more healthy.
