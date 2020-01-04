Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Returns to G League
Cheatham had 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Friday's G League win against the Blue.
Cheatham was recalled by the Pelicans on Dec. 30, but he returned to the BayHawks on Friday and helped lead them to a win. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double in 15 G League appearances this season with 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
