Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Scores 23 in loss
Cheatham logged 23 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Raptors 905.
Cheatham picked up his fifth double-double in six games as Saturday's game went into triple overtime. The 6-8 forward has been incredibly effective rebounding this season, as he has averaged 15.3 rebounds to go along with 16.7 points per game.
