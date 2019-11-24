Cheatham logged 23 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Raptors 905.

Cheatham picked up his fifth double-double in six games as Saturday's game went into triple overtime. The 6-8 forward has been incredibly effective rebounding this season, as he has averaged 15.3 rebounds to go along with 16.7 points per game.