Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Sets season high in rebounds
Cheatham had 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Windy City.
Cheatham has been effective picking up boards all season, but he recorded his best rebounding game of the season as he helped lead the BayHawks to the win. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 PPG and 11.2 RPG this season as he's been one of the most effective contributors for the BayHawks.
