Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Starts season with double-double
Cheatham supplied 17 points, 16 boards, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus College Park.
Cheatham wasn't expected to play a major role with the Pelicans this season, but he showed in his first game with the Bayhawks why he's worthy of his two-way deal. He should play a massive role for Erie when on the roster this season.
