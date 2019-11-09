Play

Cheatham supplied 17 points, 16 boards, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus College Park.

Cheatham wasn't expected to play a major role with the Pelicans this season, but he showed in his first game with the Bayhawks why he's worthy of his two-way deal. He should play a massive role for Erie when on the roster this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories