Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Tallies 21 rebounds in loss
Cheatham had 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to College Park.
Cheatham matched his season high in rebounds Saturday as he continues to dominate on the boards this season. The 24-year-old has been incredibly productive during his time in the G League this year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the parent club at some point if injuries arise.
