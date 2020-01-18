Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Transferred to G League
Cheatham has been transferred from the Pelicans to the Erie BayHawks.
Cheatham has been primarily been with the BayHawks this season, but he has spent the last two games on the Pelicans' roster. He saw 11 minutes of action on Jan. 13 and provided two points, three rebounds, one assist and a block in the process. He will look to continue making an impression in Erie going forward.
