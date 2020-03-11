Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham: Transferred to NBA
Cheatham was transferred from the G League to the NBA on Wednesday.
Cheatham hasn't seen the court for the Pelicans since Jan. 13. It seems unlikely that will change Wednesday, though the possibility exists.
