Cheatham hasn't appeared in any of the team's first four games to begin 2019-20.

Cheatham faces an uphill climb to prove himself given that he's on a two-way deal. Moreover, while the Pelicans are off to an 0-4 start, it's a team that's not lacking in the depth department. In two preseason appearances, Cheatham managed averages of 2.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 4.9 minutes.