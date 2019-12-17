Perrion Callandret: Barely plays Saturday
Callandret didn't record a point and played just one minute in Saturday's G League loss to Austin.
The undrafted rookie out of Idaho has played 12 G League contests this year, averaging 6.3 minutes and 0.5 points per game. As one of the last guys to come off the bench, Callandret's numbers will remain low, barring injuries.
