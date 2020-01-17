Perrion Callandret: Healthy scratch Thursday
Callandret didn't play in Thursday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Callandret averages just 6.3 points per game while he's in the lineup, but he stayed on the bench in this contest. The undrafted rookie out of Idaho has hit 35.0 percent of field goals this season.
