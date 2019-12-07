Pe'Shon Howard: Back to normal production

Howard generated 23 points (8-17FG, 7-14 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 24.5 minutes Wednesday against South Bay.

Howard continues to take every opportunity to get shots up, getting 17 looks a game after attempting 21 shots. His recent outburst is a bit of an enigma considering the 28-year-old's averaging just 7.6 field goal attempts on the season.