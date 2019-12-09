Pe'Shon Howard: Drastic decrease in minutes
Howard supplied two pints (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes during Sunday's loss to the Skyhawks.
After seeing a combined 38 looks from the field in 54 minutes over his past two games, Howard's role was dialed back considerably. It's unclear what the future holds for Howard, who hasn't shot well enough this season (36.4 percent from the field) to justify his dramatic recent usage but has also been a consistent scorer off the bench for the Drive.
