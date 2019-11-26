Pe'Shon Howard: Drops 11 off bench
Howard contributed 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes Monday agaisnt Erie.
Despite less than optimal shooting, Howard managed to contribute a solid line in Monday's loss. He's carved out a limited bench role for the Drive this year and is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game on the season.
