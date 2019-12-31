Pe'Shon Howard: Held out of Saturday's win
Howard was a DNP-CD in Saturday's 106-95 win over Fort Wayne.
Howard appears to have been removed almost completely from the rotation after a seeing a short-lived, but intense, glut of shots earlier in the year. The veteran guard's struggled with his shooting all season, though his absence from the rotation Saturday was even more surprising as the Drive were without usual starters Jordan Bone, Donta Hall and Louis King.
