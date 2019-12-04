Pe'Shon Howard: Horrific shooting performance
Howard scored 11 points (4-21 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes Monday against the Stars.
Howard was a black hole Monday, taking a season-high 21 shots despite being unable to get anything going. While he's been alright this season, Howard's inefficiency may soon earn him a diminished role.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...