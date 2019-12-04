Play

Pe'Shon Howard: Horrific shooting performance

Howard scored 11 points (4-21 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes Monday against the Stars.

Howard was a black hole Monday, taking a season-high 21 shots despite being unable to get anything going. While he's been alright this season, Howard's inefficiency may soon earn him a diminished role.

Our Latest Stories