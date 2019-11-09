Pe'Shon Howard: Huge opener off bench
Howard totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists over 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's G League opener versus Raptors 905.
Howard was extremely efficient from the field in the opener, connection on seven of his nine shots and all three of his shots from deep. He should be a significant contributor moving forward for Grand Rapids.
