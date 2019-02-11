Pe'Shon Howard: Leads team in scoring

Howard finished Saturday's game against Lakeland with 19 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Howard failed to knock home a 3-pointer, but he did attempt nine shots from the charity stripe and knocked down all of them. Despite a team-high 19 points, his team would fall 117-91. Howard has served as a role player for the majority of the season for the Go-Go and is averaging 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 33 contests.