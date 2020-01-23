Play

Pe'Shon Howard: Limited run again

Howard failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in three minutes of run during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Howard continues to play sparingly and appears to be almost fully removed from coach Robert Werdann's rotation. His banishment's likely due to his poor play as Howard's shooting just 35.0 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from three this season.

