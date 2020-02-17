Pe'Shon Howard: Out of rotation
Howard was a DNP-CD for Thursday's tilt with Canton.
Howard was unable to find the court as he appears to have been removed from even the fringes of coach Robert Wedann's rotation. He doesn't appear to have a viable route to fantasy relevance this year.
