Pe'Shon Howard: Plays six minutes in loss

Howard failed to score and dished out three assists in six minutes during Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne.

At this point in the season, Howard has been effectively removed from the rotation. He's averaging just 5.4 points and 1.7 assists in 11.5 minutes per game this year while shooting a rough 35.8 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from behind the arc.

