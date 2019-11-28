Pe'Shon Howard: Scores 14 off bench

Howard amassed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 22 minutes Wednesday against Erie.

Howard drilled a season-high four treys while leading the Drive's bench with 14 points. He's helped stabilize the second unit this year and is contributing 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes through 10 games.