Pe'Shon Howard: Scores 14 off bench
Howard amassed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 22 minutes Wednesday against Erie.
Howard drilled a season-high four treys while leading the Drive's bench with 14 points. He's helped stabilize the second unit this year and is contributing 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes through 10 games.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.