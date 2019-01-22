Pe'Shon Howard: Starts at power forward

Howard tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in the win Monday over Grand Rapids.

Howard got the start at power forward and played just over 40 minutes; stunning totals for a player listed at 6-foot-3. Given five separate players were DNPs for Monday's game, it made sense that Howard was forced into a different role and it seems likely the 29-year-old will fall back to his season average of 19.2 minutes per game once a handful of players return from injury.