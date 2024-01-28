Nance's 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Cavaliers could look to bring Nance back on a second 10-day deal before the team plays its next game Monday versus the Clippers, but at least for the time being, the undrafted rookie big man is no longer a part of the 15-man roster. Nance made two appearances during his week-and-a-half-long stint on the Cleveland roster, logging just four minutes in total. The Cavaliers retain his G League rights, so even if he isn't re-signed to the NBA roster, Nance will report to the Cleveland Charge.