Jok scored 12 points and registered four rebounds along with two assists in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.

The one blemish on an otherwise clean night was Jok's team-high five turnovers, as the forward combined with primary ball handler De'Anthony Melton to cough over the ball 10 times. The 21-year-old has been a fixture in the starting lineup, averaging 31.0 minutes, 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds through 11 games this season.