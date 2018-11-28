Peter Jok: Nears season-averages
Jok scored 12 points and registered four rebounds along with two assists in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
The one blemish on an otherwise clean night was Jok's team-high five turnovers, as the forward combined with primary ball handler De'Anthony Melton to cough over the ball 10 times. The 21-year-old has been a fixture in the starting lineup, averaging 31.0 minutes, 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds through 11 games this season.
