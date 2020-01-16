Peter Jok: Rights dished to Austin
Jok's returning player rights were dealt to Austin on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Farrell.
Jok is currently playing overseas, but it sounds as though he has plans to return to the United States at some point. He was an effective player during his time with Northern Arizona last season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 assists over 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.
