Peter Jok: Starts at shooting guard
Jok secured 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three steals and two assists in the win Tuesday over the Vipers.
Jok scored the majority of his points from the three-point line, working well off the likes of Retin Obasohan and Hollis Thompson who provided a bit of interior scoring punch throughout the contest. Jok might wind up ceding minutes to the likes of Trayvon Palmer and Daxter Miles in the near future as Northern Arizona continues to experiment with a starting rotation.
