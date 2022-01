Cornelie totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-98 loss to Motor City

After a short stint with the Nuggets, Cornelie finds himself back with Grand Rapids for the time being. The big led his team in rebounding despite shooting just 16 percent from deep. Cornelie looks to continue to be the Golds top rebounder for the remainder of the season.