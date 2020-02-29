Phil Cofer: Added by Memphis
The Hustle added Cofer via the available player pool Friday.
Cofer has spent the majority of his time in 2019-20 with G League College Park, serving in a reserve role with double-digit minutes per game off the bench. He will likely fall into a fairly similar role with his new club.
