Phil Cofer: Finds new home with Long Island
Cofer was claimed by the G League Nets via the available player pool Monday.
Cofer was waived by the SkyaHawks on Friday and didn't take long to find a new home in the G League. The 6-foot-8 forward struggled to connect from the field during his earlier runs this season, shooting just 32.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep over 10.8 minutes per game in his 23 appearances. He will likely slot in as frontcourt bench depth for Long Island.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...