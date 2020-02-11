Phil Cofer: Finds new home with Long Island

Cofer was claimed by the G League Nets via the available player pool Monday.

Cofer was waived by the SkyaHawks on Friday and didn't take long to find a new home in the G League. The 6-foot-8 forward struggled to connect from the field during his earlier runs this season, shooting just 32.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep over 10.8 minutes per game in his 23 appearances. He will likely slot in as frontcourt bench depth for Long Island.