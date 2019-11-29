Phil Cofer: Limited usage in loss
Cofer totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over two minutes in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.
Cofer has struggled to find many minutes in his first season with the Skyhawks, as he has only averaged 11 minutes per game. Over the first six games, the 23-year-old has averaged just 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
