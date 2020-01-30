Phil Cofer: Plays limited role in win

Cofer had six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over eight minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Rio Grande Valley.

Cofer was held scoreless in his last three appearances, but he managed to generate some scoring Tuesday despite playing just eight minutes. The 23-year-old's impact for the Skyhawks has been minimal as he's averaging just 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.