Phil Cofer: Tallies seven points off bench
Cofer had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over nine minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Erie.
Cofer matched his season-high scoring output as the Skyhawks cruised to a comfortable win. The 23-year-old hasn't played a prominent role for College Park this season, averaging only 2.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
