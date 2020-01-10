Play

Phil Cofer: Tallies seven points off bench

Cofer had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over nine minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Erie.

Cofer matched his season-high scoring output as the Skyhawks cruised to a comfortable win. The 23-year-old hasn't played a prominent role for College Park this season, averaging only 2.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

