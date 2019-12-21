Phil Cofer: Unproductive in win
Cofer finished with zero points, one rebound and one assist over five minutes in Thursday's G League win against Austin.
Cofer has appeared in just five of the Skyhawks' games this season, but he got the chance to play Thursday as the team cruised to a comfortable win. The 23-year-old is averaging just 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this year.
