Phil Cofer: Unproductive in win

Cofer finished with zero points, one rebound and one assist over five minutes in Thursday's G League win against Austin.

Cofer has appeared in just five of the Skyhawks' games this season, but he got the chance to play Thursday as the team cruised to a comfortable win. The 23-year-old is averaging just 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this year.

