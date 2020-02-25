Phil Cofer: Waived by Long Island
The Long Island Nets waived Cofer on Sunday.
Cofer played a fairly minimal role for the club this season, averaging just 11 minutes per contest while tallying 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He'll most likely hit the available player pool, where he will be eligible to be claimed by other clubs.
