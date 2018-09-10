Phil Pressey: Will sign with Turkish club

Pressey signed a contract with Turkish basketball club Besiktas, Sportando reports.

Pressey spent the 2017-18 campaign with FC Barcelona, where he played in a combined 43 games between the Spanish ACB League and EuroLeague. He finished with averages of 4.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 11.4 minutes, while shooting 38 percent from the field and a brutal 25.9 percent from deep. After receiving little to no interest from NBA teams this offseason, Pressey will once again play overseas and should slot in as a backcourt rotational piece with Besiktas.