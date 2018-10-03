Phillip Carr: Waived Wednesday
Carr was waived by the Knicks on Wednesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Carr will earn a bonus if he spends two months with the Knicks' G-League affiliate in Westchester. During his senior campaign at Morgan State, Carr averaged 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.8 minutes.
