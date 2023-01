Wheeler finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.

Wheeler finished second among Wolves starters in scoring Sunday, posting his third straight game of 15 or more points. Wheeler has averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last three games.