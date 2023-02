Wheeler tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Wheeler was one of two Wolves players in double figures in scoring off the bench, finishing second on the team in rebounds while coming up two board shy of a double-double. Wheeler has averaged 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over 23 regular-season games.