Wheeler notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Wheeler finished one of six Wolves players to surpass double digits in scoring, finishing three rebounds shy of a double-double. Wheeler has averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last 11 games.