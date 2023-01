Wheeler tallied four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal over nine minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over Memphis Hustle.

Wheeler returned to the Iowa lineup after missing the previous game with an ankle injury, seeing limited time on the floor in Sunday's win. Wheeler has averaged 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last seven games.