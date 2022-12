Wheeler posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Wheeler led the Wolves bench in scoring en route to recording season-high marks in points, shots made, blocks and minutes played. Wheeler has averaged 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10 appearances this season.