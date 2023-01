Wheeler finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-124 win over Raptors 905.

Wheeler finished with a team-high rebound mark while finishing as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring in Saturday's win. Wheeler has averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block over his last two games.